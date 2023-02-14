“I Gave PDP PCC The Stadium, Told Them Not To Pay Money But They Ran Away” – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has made it clear that he approved the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the hosting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign rally. According to the report published by The Nation, Wike claimed that he asked them not to pay money for the venue but the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) canceled the rally because they lack the numbers to fill up the stadium.

While reacting to the recent statement that the PDP PCC released concerning the rally, Wike tackled them for claiming that they canceled the rally due to the rise in attacks on supporters of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Senator Lee Maeba, claimed that Wike had already declared members of the PCC and Atiku supporters as enemies of the state. He also claimed that they have been suffering different forms of attacks after Wike lost the party’s presidential ticket. He added that they had to cancel the rally to avoid any attack on their members.

While reacting to this, Wike made it clear that no one is targeting Atiku supporters in the state. He added that he told them not to pay to use the stadium but they failed to go ahead with the rally because they couldn’t fill up the venue.

“I gave them the stadium, they know they have no capacity to fill up the stadium, they are looking for excuses. I said don’t pay money, I will buy the diesel for you. I will do everything for you. Mobilise, go and fill that stadium. They ran away.”

Joshuablog (

)