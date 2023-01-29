I Found Tinubu As The Preferred Candidate From The South To Win The 2023 General Elections -Chimaroke Nnamani

With less than four weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country, former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has revealed the presidential candidate from the Southern region of the country to emerge the next president of Nigeria, Vanguard Newspaper reports. Nnamani who spoke to newsmen on Sunday revealed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu will defeat Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming poll. Nnamani further revealed that the PDP would have won the election, but because they refused to rotate the presidency to the South, they will fail woefully in the poll. Nnamani said, “I found Tinubu as the preferred candidate from the south to win the 2023 general elections.”

Nnamani, continued by saying that in 2019, all the Southern PDP chieftains stepped down for Atiku Abubakar to cliche the ticket because they all agreed that it was the turn of the north to rule, but this time around the party in its decision open the contest for both the Northern and Southern aspirants, which is not supposed to happen. Nnamani further alleged that Atiku Abubakar maneuvered his ways to get the presidential ticket again and dislodged the North/South rotation principle. The lawmaker also said the action of the PDP amounted to injustice and lack of equity, maintaining that it is morally wrong to leave power in the North after President Muhammadu buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Preferred #Candidate #South #Win #General #Elections #Chimaroke #NnamaniI Found Tinubu As The Preferred Candidate From The South To Win The 2023 General Elections -Chimaroke Nnamani Publish on 2023-01-29 11:33:08