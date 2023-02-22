I Fought In Biafra War, Igbos Fighting For Biafra Can’t Win – Chief Simon Okeke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former chairman of the Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke has emphasized the need for the people of the southeast to participate in the upcoming elections.

In a meeting with other Igbo elders, Okeke said he fought in the Biafra war where several people lost their lives, and those involved in the violent agitation for Biafra today are doing more harm than good to the Igbos because they can’t win. He assured his people that security agencies will guarantee peace and safety in the southeast and they should come out en masse to vote for their preferred candidates in the election.

About 8:00 minutes into a video shared on YouTube, Chief Okeke said: “Security agencies are being positioned strategically all over the country including and particularly the various states in the southeast to provide adequate protection and safety for all to come out and vote for candidates of their choice. To those who are demanding for a separate country called Biafra, don’t forget that your fathers and your grandfathers have demanded and fought to have that same Biafra roughly 52 years ago including me.

“Millions died in action and out of starvation. Some of us here participated in that bloody war as I said including myself, what makes you believe that you can win that war this time through extreme activism. That war was fought with guns and armored tanks, airplanes, fighters etcetera. We must think strategically this time in determining how to structure the future for our people, children, and grandchildren. You can never get Biafra through violence and through slaughtering yourselves and sitting at home when parents should be at work and children should be at school. You are sitting at home on Mondays…”

