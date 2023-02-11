I Foresee Real Crisis- Kwankwaso Reacts As Bloomberg Poll Places Peter Obi Ahead Of Others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso has reacted to the outcome of the fresh pre-election poll conducted for Bloomberg news.

It would be recalled that the poll which was conducted, showed that Peter Obi was the preferred candidate for the presidency, beating the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and even Kwankwaso himself.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the former Kano state governor argued that the outcome of the polls is very dangerous to the country and that security agencies should take note of it.

“What they are doing is very dangerous to this country and I want the security agencies the federal government and all those concerned to take note of it. When Muhammadu Buhari started in 2003, in northern Nigeria, everybody was going to vote for Buhari to the extent that I lost my seat mainly because of that wind.

“People voting in Kano would think that everybody in this country was voting for Muhammadu Buhari and once somebody was announced, those people will go out on the street burning tyres, killing people and destroying properties because, they thought everybody in the country was voting for Buhari. So many things happened in Northern Nigeria especially in the northwest.

Rabiu Kwankwaso noted that if care is not taken, what happened in the north when Buhari lost, may likely repeat itself if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi does not emerge as the winner. He said there may be a real crisis at the end of the day if someone else is declared as the winner of the election.

“Now, a similar scenario is trying to rear its head again. Now that people are bringing fake figures, this is number one, this is number two and in our opinion, that paper should be upside down. Now the dust is settled, People are sponsoring this sort of poll. The opinion of people who rely on that poll is that this one (Peter Obi) has won and anything contrary to that, it would be like what happened in Northern Nigeria. Now, the reality is if things are allowed to go the way they are going, I foresee a real crisis at the end of the day.” He added.

