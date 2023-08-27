I foresee a plane crash. President Vladimir Putin is planning something very bad – Primate Ayodele

According to a video posted on Instagram, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, has made the decision to disclose a divine revelation he received from God concerning an upcoming airplane accident involving Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin.

The clergyman, who recently shared this information during a church service that was posted online a few hours ago, expressed his belief that President Vladimir Putin is currently facing a threat and advised him to reconsider the strategies of his security agencies, as there are certain entities closely monitoring his actions.

Furthermore, Primate Elijah Ayodele disclosed that;

“I foresee a plane crash, it might be a war plane, it can be Russia plane, it can be an American plane, it can be Ukraine plane. And Putin is planning something very bad likewise Ukraine. The two nations are planning something bad, let us see how to negate it. Meanwhile, you do meeting 500 times Putin will not stop his plans. Only God will stop Putin’s plans.”

Remember that Primate Elijah Ayodele had previously mentioned the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, stating that even though it goes against God’s will, he had orchestrated this plan and predicted that those who are part of it will eventually turn against each other.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cwb_jFlohs3/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Start the video from the beginning.

