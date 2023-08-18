I foresee a cabal forming against Tinubu’s Administration; He needs to be careful- Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele from the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has predicted the rise of a new group of influential individuals at the presidential villa. These individuals, known as the cabal, are expected to pose challenges for President Bola Tinubu and potentially disrupt his administration due to their own personal interests. The cleric further stated that some of President Tinubu’s minister-designates will be part of this cabal, all hailing from the Southwest region of the country.

According to the video posted on Primate Ayodele Twitter account, he stated that;

“I again foresee a cabal forming against @officialABAT administration. The presidency needs to be more watchful and prayerful against this to achieve better results in the administration.

Ayodele disclosed that the individuals who would constitute the cabals were the President’s closest associates, and their actions would result in consequences that he did not wish to anticipate.

Ayodele further stated that the cabals consisted of certain individuals who were nominated as ministers and hailed from the Southwest region of Nigeria.

He emphasized the need for extensive prayers for the presidency and advocated for a complete spiritual purification of the presidential villa. Ayodele urged Nigerians to continue praying for peace in the nation.

There is increasing concern as Primate Elijah Ayodele, the political prophet and spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has disclosed the emergence of a new political group that will pose challenges for President Bola Tinubu. In a recent prophetic video shared on his Twitter page on August 18, the clergyman stated that these individuals, hailing from the southwest region, have intentions to create obstacles for President Tinubu and his government.

