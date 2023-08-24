I felt embarrassed on my inauguration day after I saw the governor’s office-Governor Ademola Adeleke

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, shared that he felt really embarrassed when he saw the condition of the governor’s office on the day he officially started his job. This was a special day attended by some of his friends who came all the way from the USA. He talked about this in an interview on Channels TV.

As soon as he took office, Governor Adeleke used his own money to make improvements to the office so that he could feel comfortable working there. He didn’t stop at the office; he also made sure to fix up the government building, schools, and health facilities in the state.

In his own words, Governor Adeleke explained how important the environment is. He recalled how, on the day of his inauguration, the governor’s office looked really bad. The white building was no longer white; it had turned brown. This made him feel embarrassed, especially because he had invited friends from the USA who were interested in doing business with the state. He didn’t waste time and immediately used his own money to fix up the office so that he could feel at ease while working there. He believed that when people visit the office, it represents the entire state.

He also talked about the ongoing changes happening in the government house. He mentioned that the entire place is getting a makeover and becoming more beautiful. Not only that, but he is also working on improving schools and health centers across the state.

In his words, “Environment matters a lot, when I first came, for example, I was embarrassed during the day of my inauguration. I brought a lot of friends from the USA, people that wanted to come and do business with us. The white building turned brown, I saw the governor’s office and I was embarrassed. So immediately I got in there I had to use my money to quickly fix it up so that I can be comfortable in the office. Because when people come over there, it is representing the state. As I am talking to you now the government house is changing. I am beautifying the whole place. We are fixing all the schools and health centers”.

Video 36:58

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)