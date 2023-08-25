I Fell From A 3-Storey Building, My Jaw Was Open & I Thought Of Dropping Out Of School” Broda Shaggi

Popular Nigerian comedian, Broda Shaggi, has used his latest interview with media personality, Chude to reveal the terrible accident he had during his school days that made him want to quit schooling at the time. He made it known that he fell from a three-storey building and that his jaw became widely open.

He disclosed that, due to the horrible accident, he once thought of dropping out of school because he was tired of the situation. He stated that he was admitted to the hospital for three months, where he was made to fight for his life.

In the statement he made during the interview, he said, “I fell from a three-storey building, my jaw was open, and I thought of dropping out of school. It was a terrible accident, and I was admitted to the hospital for three months.”

Broda Shaggi has gone on to become a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame.

