I feel that something is fundamentally wrong about the preparation for this election- Shehu Mahdi

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a Nigerian businessman, medical practitioner, and activist named Mahdi Shehu says that he feels that something is fundamentally wrong about the preparation for the forthcoming presidential election.

Mahdi Shehu made this known to the public during an interview with the AIT .

He further stated that, except there is a divine intervention or something good happens for the sake of this, I feel that something is not right about this election. If you can see the south and east, they are under threat from some agitators that the election will not hold simply because they think it is their turn to rule the country, he said.

According to him, for example, if you look at the south, there are some agitators that are threatening the forthcoming presidential election, and you think everything is right? What I have to say is that, except for the divine intervention of God, I feel that there is something fundamentally wrong with the preparation of this election, and it will really affect us, he said.

