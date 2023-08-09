“I Feel Sorry For Tinubu, We Have To Go Along With The Wishes Of The People Of Niger” – Aminu Wali.

Former Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali has come out to speak against the prospect of Nigeria and the rest of ECOWAS states going to war in Niger over the refusal of military Junta to step down from power.

According to Aminu Wali who appeared in an interview on Arise TV, he feels sorry for the President because he is being looked upon by other ECOWAS states for intervention in what’s going on in Niger but the wishes of the people of Niger also have to be respected. Wali noted that the people have the right to decide who leads them and that’s not a reason to go to war with them.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV…

“I don’t think the Coup plotters waited for the exit of President Buhari’s administration before attempting the coup. I don’t believe that because coup plotters don’t take those things into concentration. I feel sorry for President Tinubu, regardless of who is in power, we have to respect the wishes of the people of Niger. The whole of ECOWAS is looking at Nigeria for intervention here but internally, we have our own issues to deal with. We need our resources to bring peace and security to our country.”

Watch the full interview here.

