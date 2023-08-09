NEWS

“I Feel Sorry For Tinubu, We Have To Go Along With The Wishes Of The People Of Niger” – Aminu Wali

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

Aminu Wali, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has voiced his opposition to the idea of Nigeria and other ECOWAS nations engaging in warfare with Niger due to the military junta’s refusal to relinquish power.

During an interview on Arise TV, Wali expressed sympathy for President Tinubu, acknowledging that he is under pressure from other ECOWAS states to intervene in Niger’s situation. However, Wali emphasized the importance of respecting the wishes of the Nigerien people. He stressed that the people’s right to choose their leadership should not be a pretext for initiating a war.

In his words as shared on Arise TV:Start from 5:00.

“I do not believe that the coup plotters took into account the timing of President Buhari’s administration before undertaking the coup. Such considerations are usually not on the minds of coup plotters. I empathize with President Tinubu.

Regardless of who holds power, it is crucial to honor the aspirations of the Nigerien people. While ECOWAS may anticipate Nigeria’s involvement, we must also address our internal challenges. Our resources should be directed towards achieving peace and security within our own nation.”

Lovematter1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

God Has Given Some Of You Hand To Heal The Sick, But You Are Using It To Bless Food – Apostle `Suleman

4 mins ago

‘Nigeria Has Never Been Embarrassed In ECOWAS But Now We Are About To Be Embarrassed’ – Sowunmi

13 mins ago

Anyone Who Uses Occultic Powers To Deceive People In Our Nation Nigeria Shall Pay For It-Ibiyeomie.

15 mins ago

If you have voting map of 93M & someone is in villa with just 8M, that invalidate legitimacy-Sowunmi

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button