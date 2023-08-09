“I Feel Sorry For Tinubu, We Have To Go Along With The Wishes Of The People Of Niger” – Aminu Wali

Aminu Wali, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has voiced his opposition to the idea of Nigeria and other ECOWAS nations engaging in warfare with Niger due to the military junta’s refusal to relinquish power.

During an interview on Arise TV, Wali expressed sympathy for President Tinubu, acknowledging that he is under pressure from other ECOWAS states to intervene in Niger’s situation. However, Wali emphasized the importance of respecting the wishes of the Nigerien people. He stressed that the people’s right to choose their leadership should not be a pretext for initiating a war.

In his words as shared on Arise TV:Start from 5:00.

“I do not believe that the coup plotters took into account the timing of President Buhari’s administration before undertaking the coup. Such considerations are usually not on the minds of coup plotters. I empathize with President Tinubu.

Regardless of who holds power, it is crucial to honor the aspirations of the Nigerien people. While ECOWAS may anticipate Nigeria’s involvement, we must also address our internal challenges. Our resources should be directed towards achieving peace and security within our own nation.”

Lovematter1 (

)