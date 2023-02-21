This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I feed over 250 people daily but we can not cook due to naira crisis – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says his family is suffering from the naira crisis occasioned by the controversial cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He stated that the policy is an issue for him in an interview with Channels Television on Monday, February 20, 2022, because his family has been unable to prepare meals for days.

Although the policy is sound, as you can see, I don’t keep money in my home. I’m in pain.

“My house manager just informed my wife in Abuja that we don’t have enough money to buy food. We regularly feed over 250 guests, and my wife was practically wandering everywhere. To me and to everyone else, it’s an issue.

Kalu also urged President Buhari to abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the naira swap scheme.

For this reason, as I have previously stated, if I were President, I would carefully consider the Supreme Court’s ruling. Whether the Supreme Court is correct or incorrect, in my opinion, Mr. President should abide by the law and ask his Attorney General to approach the Supreme Court for a review, he said.

Recall that President Buhari recently declared the N500 and N1000 notes to be invalid because to a cash shortage.

Buhari made the announcement despite a Supreme Court injunction preventing the Central Bank of Nigeria from enforcing the deadline for the old naira notes on February 10.

On the possibilities of the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, the senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly said the All Progressives Party’s flagbearer is popular in the north, adding that he will receive votes in the southeast.

“My governor here, Okezie Ikpeazu, will also back Tinubu. The voters in my senatorial district will choose Tinubu. To get on the ballot, the puncher must provide 34, 35 percent, he claimed.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2022, the APC presidential candidate will wrap up his campaign in Lagos.

