I Feared My Mother Would Be Killed For Sponsoring Opposition Against Government – Jamiu Abiola

Jamiu Abiola has spoken about the death of his mother, Kudirat Abiola who was at the forefront of the struggle to free her husband, MKO Abiola after he was imprisoned by the government of military President General Sani Abacha

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, Jamiu Abiola described his mother’s death as an unusual one. He said although he feared that his mother would be killed for the way she was boldly criticizing the then-government and sponsoring opposition against it, he also hoped that her life would be spared miraculously but she was eventually killed.

Speaking further, he said the death of his mother, father and many others involved in the June 12 struggle pricked the conscience of the military and made it hand over power to a Yoruba man. He added that their death has also made it impossible for the military to ever think of overthrowing a democratic government in Nigeria again

