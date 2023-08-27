I Feared My Mother Would Be Killed For Sponsoring Opposition Against Government” -Jamiu Abiola

Jamiu Abiola has addressed the passing of his mother, Kudirat Abiola, a prominent figure in the campaign to secure the release of her husband, MKO Abiola, who was imprisoned during the tenure of military President General Sani Abacha.

During an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, Jamiu Abiola characterized his mother’s death as unusual. He expressed that despite his concern that his mother might face danger due to her vocal criticism of the government and her support for opposition movements against it, he held onto hope that she might miraculously evade harm. However, tragically, she was eventually assassinated.

Expanding on the matter, he asserted that the demise of his mother, father, and other individuals who played crucial roles in the June 12 struggle served as a moral awakening for the military regime. This, he claimed, prompted them to relinquish power to a Yoruba leader. Additionally, he emphasized that these losses have deterred the military from contemplating the overthrow of a democratic government in Nigeria in the future.

