I Expected That The President In The First 2 Weeks Will Put His Cabinet List Out There – Dumebi Kachikwu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he has always wanted to be president. Accordingly, Dumebi Kachikwu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, expected him to release his list of ministerial nominees in his first two weeks in office so that Nigerians could begin screening the individuals who would make up his cabinet. On Tuesday, July 18, the Daily Trust reported that Kachikwu had made this statement in an interview with Arise TV.

I don’t know how a President who has spent his whole life pursuing the office can afford to behave in a way that indicates he lacks urgency in resolving issues, he added.

“I personally anticipated that the President would have to make his cabinet list public within his first two weeks in office so that Nigerians could begin screening these individuals. I anticipated seeing and hearing a lot of policy declarations in urgent areas.

Since many people are eager to learn who will make up Tinubu’s cabinet, there have been several online conversations over his ministerial list in recent days.

The list of ministerial candidates has since been ready, according to a presidential source who talked with Vanguard on Tuesday, July 18, under the condition of anonymity, however the President has made some adjustments in certain states.

The list is anticipated to be sent to the National Assembly between Wednesday and Thursday, barring any developments that would cause it to be delayed much further.

( credit: Daily Trust).

