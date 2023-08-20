NEWS

I Expect LP To Down Their Tools & Join The Incumbent Administration To Move Nigeria Forward -Akpabio

In a statement released by Senator Godswill Akpabio in a wedding ceremony attended by political leaders across different regions, he noted that he expects the Labour Party and other political parties to down their tools and support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to move the country forward. His statement reads;

“Nigeria is full of complexities, different tribes, different languages, but we all come together in love. What has happened today in Kano is that love Is being bounded. We can see the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, and all other presidential candidates, they are all here today. I expect Labour party and all other political parties to down tools and join the incumbent administration to move Nigeria forward.” 

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below;https://twitter.com/woye1/status/1693236695372570717?s=46

What do you have to say about this statement from Sen Godswill Akpabio?

