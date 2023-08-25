I Entered Bank For The Last Time In 1989 Because I’m Not Going There To Borrow – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on “Beware Of The Ongoing New Generation Syndrome”, AYAC 2023 – Day 3, Evening Session.

As he spoke about Who is a spiritual man? He said that it is one who lives by the Word. One who lives by the instructions of the Lord. Now that means, 75 per cent of the Book is about instructions so if all you are doing is flying about with principles, you are wasting time, if you get all the 25 per cent it’s not equal to pass mark. It is the instruction that gives you the marks that makes you a prize winner.”

He then said, “Living by the Word is embracing the instruction of Scriptures as a lifestyle. You want to prosper? It is only on the basis of keeping His covenant not your idea, not your principles. What does that mean? You sow sparingly, you reap sparingly, you sow bountifully, you reap bountifully so every man as proposed in his heart let him give. So sowing and reaping is giving and receiving my friend.”

He further said, “Supernaturally I’ve never begged or borrowed in my 42 years of Ministry. 42 years of Ministry! I’ve never called anybody on phone in my life: ‘Can you help’? We’ve never held any special caucus meeting in this Ministry for financial purpose. I’ve never taken overdraft in any bank in my life. As a matter of fact, I entered the last bank in 1989 because I’m not going there to borrow, I can always tell them to send me my money.”

