I Dumped Labour Party For APC Because We Were Not Consulted On Important Decisions – Bashir

The Kano State Labour Party governorship candidate, Bashir Bashir, has come out to explain why he left the Labour Party. He stated that the party sidelined him and failed to consult him on important matters. Bashir has pledged his support for the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to Punch news, on announcing his defection from the party, Bashir told the public how he raised his concerns for the party back in January 27. He said neither him nor his colleagues and associates were consulted when the party want to take decisions.

“Our views were not sought, our opinions not taken, and our voices not heard. There was a complete absence of a collaborative relationship,” Bashir stated.

He said all the members of Labour Party Governorship Campaign Council (Kano), Presidential Campaign Council (Kano), Senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly, Zonal and State Coordinators, have decided to endorse Tinubu for presidency.

Content created and supplied by: Edyfine111 (via 50minds

News )

#Dumped #Labour #Party #APC #Consulted #Important #Decisions #BashirI Dumped Labour Party For APC Because We Were Not Consulted On Important Decisions – Bashir Publish on 2023-02-18 06:19:03