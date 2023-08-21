I doubt if Tinubu can make it, if they say there is a rerun- Ambassador Aminu Wali says

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali, expressed doubts about President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances of surviving a rerun election against the opposition. He made this statement during an exclusive interview with the Sun paper.

Wali referred to the ongoing petition filed by the opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu at the presidential election petition tribunal. Wali highlighted that Tinubu’s decisions and actions might work against him if a rerun election were to be called. He pointed out that the removal of fuel subsidy had led to widespread discontent among Nigerians due to the economic hardships they were facing under Tinubu’s administration.

According to Wali, “Tinubu made a mistake by removing the subsidy even before he knows what the effect is going to be. It is now that he is seeing what the effect is. If today we go for an election, if they say there is a rerun, I doubt if he can make it,” as reported by the Sun paper.

