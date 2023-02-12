I Doubt If Obi Can Give Anyone N2B, The Last Time We Met, His Front Pockets Had Sealed Covers- Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Kaduna central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sanni has reacted after the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi was alleged to have paid a sum of two billion naira to some Christian Association

It would be recalled that a report, which alleged the former governor of Anambra state of giving the Christian Association Of Nigeria, CAN, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, and Bishops in Nigeria surfaced online on Sunday

The report, after it surfaced, has been generating lots of reactions. Reacting to the report, The former Kaduna Central lawmaker, disregarded the information stating that he doesn’t think Peter obi can do such

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Sunday, he said he doesn’t think the former governor of Anambra state can easily part with N2B.

He said the last time he saw him, his front pockets had sealed covers

Kindly read his full post below

what are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (

)