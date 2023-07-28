I don’t want whoever replaces Emefiele as CBN governor to be a banker- Ayo Oyalowo

A political economist and Chieftain of the APC, Ayo Oyalowo has said he doesn’t want whoever replaces the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to be a banker. He said Emefiele couldn’t do much as CBN governor because he was a banker who was subservient to Bank owners.

Speaking on Jigsaw a programme on AIT, he said, “in fact I don’t even want a former banker. It’s dangerous. The reason is that you become chummy with your decisions. That’s the problem the suspended CBN Governor had. He was a banker, he couldn’t really do a lot of things.

Sanusi never owned a bank. He was an employee. Many of these guys who practically owned their banks were a danger to the economy. He (Emefiele) didn’t own a bank but he was subservient to the owner of his bank. He was not able to look at them in the face and say we are going to do this.

I don’t necessarily want the person to be a former banker, he just have to be an economist who also understand the aspects of both fiscal and monetary policies.”

(From 28:30)

RealMedia (

)