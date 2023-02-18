I Don’t Want To Talk About APC Internal Struggle, My Concern Is How To Save This Country- Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A politician and the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in an interview, has said that he doesn’t want to talk about the internal struggle, the All progressive Congress (APC) party is facing, adding that his only concern is how to save this country.

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Vanguard paper, which is “What is el-Rufai talking about? Was he not the one who once said Buhari was not fit for any public office?”

In his own words, Ayo Adebanjo said “So, I don’t want to get myself involved in their domestic wrangles because they are a conglomeration of incompatibles. They have no common interest for the unity of the country and progress of the common man. That is APC. So, I don’t want to talk about their internal struggle.

“My concern is how to get out of this tangle and by the time we get the right person in government with the right constitution, the country will be fine”

Source: The Vanguard paper

