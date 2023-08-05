I Don’t Want To Go Through The Question Of Subsidy Any Longer I Have Made A Broadcast Already—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu stated during a news conference that he no longer wished to discuss the subsidy issue, noting his prior broadcast on the subject. In response to the subject being discussed by the Acting National Chairman, he expressed his worry.

During the National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, President Tinubu said something important. After the meeting, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the ninth Senate’s spokesperson, was named the new secretary, and Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, was named the new national chairman of the APC.

According to president Bola Tinubu, Nigeria is currently experiencing a lot, therefore I don’t want to continue the chase for subsidies. I made my broadcasts consistent with these principles and beliefs, and the Acting National Chairman has addressed the problem.

In order to reshape the nation’s political and economic landscape, he emphasized how crucial it is to face these issues head-on. The government, according to President Tinubu, must figure out how to address the requirements of the underprivileged while also making sure that all programmes are successful in benefiting the populace without inflicting harm.

