‘I don’t want to frighten Nigerians, but we might end up with N2000 to 1 dollar’ -Adewole Adebayo

A Former SDP Presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo has alleged that Nigeria might end up with N2000 exchange rate to 1 dollar before there is an equilibrium. In an interview with AIT , he claimed that only a government with a sufficient amount of dollars in its foreign reserves could allow the naira to float.

He said, ”If you look at other countries that are floating their currency, they have the trillion dollars in foreign reserve. They have 500 billion in Foreign reserves. If you have a billion dollars in foreign reserve, you need to be careful that you are floating your currency. Then you need to allow the market to prize you. And by that, I don’t want to frighten Nigerians but we might end up with N2000 to 1 dollar before we have equilibrium. Because equilibrium is what you’re aiming for in economics. You should release the pressure in the area of high pressure into an area of low pressure.”

