I Don’t Want My Supporters To Engage In Verbal/Physical Attacks, We Have Other Pressing Issues – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has come out to urge his supporters to desist from any form of verbal or physical attacks during this campaign period.

According to the former Anambra state governor who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, there are other pressing issues to discuss in Nigeria today and having supporters attacking one another over choice of candidates should be unheard of.

In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“For me, even the verbal abuses on social media should not be there. We don’t need to have any form of abuse or false accusations, it should not exist. We should have campaigns that are based on issues, discussing our problems. Nigeria have huge, enormous problems that we should occupy our campaigns with.”

“You can’t have a situation where you are the poverty capital of the world, one of the most unsecured places on the surface of the earth, your primary healthcare have collapsed, there is so much we can talk about. Your youths are looking for ways to leave the country because of the sense of hopelessness, so these are things that should worry us, not verbal or physical attacks.”

“I urge those who are my supporters to please, don’t engage in that. And I urge other candidates to plead with their supporters and those who are working for them to desist from that.”

