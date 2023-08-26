NEWS

I Don’t Want A Liability As A Husband, It Is An Old Fashion, I Need A Better Man – BlessingCeo

Popular relationship therapist and mental health expert BlessingCeo few minutes ago in her official Facebook page video discloses that she don’t want a liability as a husband, she also said that having a liability as a husband is old fashion. BlessingCeo said that she needs a better man in her life.

Recall that BlessingCeo have always been posting on social media telling people that her Ex_husband was so brutal because she was a liability. But now she is so hardworking, popular, and controversial. She needs a man that will have a right match with her. She doesn’t want to have a bitter relationship again

She said the reason she is not yet married is that she needs an assets as a husband. She needs someone who will understand her, take care of her kids. She wants to live a better life.

