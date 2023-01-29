I Don’t Understand Relationship Between Cash Swap And Security Issue Espoused By Ganduje- Emefiele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele has questioned the rationale behind governor Ganduje’s decision to ask president Muhammadu Buhari to postpone his visit to Kano state, due to alleged security concerns over difficulty experienced by locals who want to obtain new naira notes.

Addressing journalists in a video made available by The Cable, Godwin Emefiele noted that the CBN has made provisions for those in areas without much banks to be able to exchange their old naira notes for new ones.

He said CBN agents have been mandated to go to these places and exchange money for those who want to swap their old naira note.

Speaking on the security concerns raised by governor Ganduje, Godwin Emefiele said he does not see any relationship between the security issues and the cash swap which the CBN is currently carrying out.

Godwin Emefiele said “The Kano state governor is a respected elder statesman in the country, I would not want to join issues with him, we want to remain focus on our assignment. We have 1.4 million super agent touch points all over the country, in our villages, people who are selling sweets, kolanuts, people who are selling even food in their kiosk, in their shops, they have points from where you can easily do cash in and cash out services.

“What we’ve done under this exercise, we have targeted 30,000 super agents where we known they are truly under-banked, we’ve designated CBN staffs to follow the agents and they go to those villages, and they are exchanging cash new notes for the old notes.

“The report I have is that most people have less than 10,000. So, I don’t understand the relationship between our own cash swap which is our mandate, and the security issue being espoused by the Kano state governor (Umar Ganduje).”

relationship-Guru (

)