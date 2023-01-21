I Don’t Totally Support You, But All My Children Are Drawn To You -Woman Tells Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A woman may have rather poured out her hearts and expressed how she feels towards the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi ahead of his presidential bid during a session hosted by popular Nigerian comedian, AY.

The woman who had stirred reactions after her emotional question openly confessed to Peter Obi that she doesn’t totally support his presidential bid, as she has been frustrated with the handlings of leaders who have promised and not lived up to their promises.

However, she said it comes as a surprise that all her children completely believe in his administration, and are fully drawn towards him, expressing their support for his presidency.

The woman who vented her anger over the disappointment by various leaders in Nigeria stressed that even as she isn’t totally in support of Peter Obi, she has no other option than to be a good mother, and also support her children who wants to see the former Anambra governor become the next president of the country.

She said… “Let me first confess one thing, I don’t 100 percent support you, yes, but all my children gravitate to you, and as a good mother I am, I support my children anyhow it is”

