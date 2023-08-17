I Don’t Think The Ministers’ Portfolios Favoured The Southwest – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, who happened to be the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, stated that he did not think that the portfolios given to ministers favoured those people from the Southwestern of the country, the zone where President Tinubu comes from.

According to the Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he saw where some people said that the postings of the ministers favoured the Southwest zone.

He said that the list is much more balanced and fairer than that of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu Sani wrote; “Reactions continue to trail the portfolios of the ministers. I have read where some people think that the list favoured the South West. I don’t think so. The list is much more balanced and fairer than that of Buhari. The issue is more about the peg & the hole and not crude nepotism”

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, President Tinubu released the portfolios of the nominated members of his cabinet.

