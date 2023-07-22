I Don’t Think That Transferring N8000 Would Actually Solve The Problem – Marvin Yobana

Speaking during an interview with the Arise TV, political analyst, Marvin Yobana talked about issues concerning the sudden rise in fuel price and how it has made life so difficult for so many people.

Speaking during the interview, he said that he believes that distributing 8,000 naira to 12 million families may not effectively address the problem at hand. Instead, he think it would be more beneficial for the government to explore alternative transportation solutions for farmers, students, workers, and the public in general. He said a substantial investment in both the rail sector and existing transportation systems would make a significant difference. Adding that by doing so, the government can mitigate the impact of the issue in question.

He said, “I don’t think that transferring 8000 naira to 12 million families would actually solve the problem. I feel that the government needs to look at alternative means of transportation for farmers, for students, for workers and for the general public. The government should invest strongly in the rail sector and also the regular transportation we have. This will help a lot because if the Government invests in these areas it will cushion the effect of it.”

