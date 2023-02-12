I Don’t Think Peter Obi Can Easily Part With N2B Because His Pocket Was Sealed When I Met Him—Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the allegation that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, paid the sum of N2 billion to the Christian Association of Nigeria in order to mobilize votes for him, Shehu Sani, a former senator who served as the 8th National Assembly’s representative for Kaduna’s central senatorial district, stated that he does not think Peter Obi is someone that can easily part with N2 billion.

Senator Sani revealed that when he met Peter Obi at the venue of the NLC delegate congress, in Abuja, his pockets had a sealed cover. He posted the most recent message on Twitter.

According to him, “I don’t think Peter can easily part with N2 billion.” Last week we met at the ICC Abuja, the venue of the NLC delegate congress, and even his front pockets have a sealed cover.

