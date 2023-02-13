NEWS

I Don't Think Peter Obi Can Easily Let Go Of N2bn, Because His Pocket Has A Sealed Cover -Shehu Sani

A sitting Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani may have reacted to the alleged report alleging that the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi had given a sum of 2 billion Naira to some places of worship ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The senator who expressed doubt took to his verified social media handle noting that he doesn’t think the former Anambra governor can easily part ways with such an amount of money.

Shehu Sani who made such a statement pointed out that he met the labour party presidential candidate at the ICC Abuja venue during the NLC delegate conference, and discovered that his pockets all have a sealed cover.

In his words…”I don’t think Peter can easily part with N2 Billion.Last week we met at the ICC Abuja,venue of the NLC delegate congress,even his front pockets have a sealed cover”

Recall that the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi has been trending in various platform over the alleged distribution of N2bn to churches, and this had so far gathered various reactions around the country.

