I Don’t Think Obi Can Easily Part With N2billion- Shehu Sani.

As the presidential race continues to gather momentum in the nation’s political space ahead of the general election scheduled to take place in less than three weeks, it was reported in the news that the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, gave the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, the sum of N2 billion as gift and so that CAN members can endorse him as their candidate.

According to the reaction of the CAN, alleging that their members did not receive the purported N2 billion allegedly given by Obi to churches under its umbrella, as they urged the public to disregard the purported petition as its content was not only untrue but also malicious.

Speaking further, Senator Shehu Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle last night. He said that he does not think Peter Obi can gift out N2 billion, as claimed by the news.

Read his exact statement below;

“I don’t think Peter can easily part with N2 Billion. Last week we met at the ICC Abuja, venue of the NLC delegate congress,even his front pockets have a sealed cover.”

