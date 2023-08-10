I Don’t Think Nigerians’ Interest Matters To Those In Power & Positions Of Responsibility – Jibrin Okutepa

A popular Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, took to his Twitter page to say he does not think Nigerians’ interest matters to those in power and positions of responsibility.

Okutepa took to his microblogging, Twitter some minutes ago to wonder how those in power sleep while seeing how citizens are suffering.

Okutepa said the money was being paid into accounts of those that do not need welfare while those that needed it were abandoned.

On that note, Okutepa believes that people’s interest matters to those in power and positions of responsibility.

According to the statement made known by Jibrin Okutepa, he said: “I don’t know how those in power sleep seeing how Nigerians are wallowing in abject poverty and suffering. Money being paid into accounts of those who need no welfare while those who need welfare are left unattended to. Roads to villages are dead traps. No light and good water.

However, Okutepa concluded his statement by saying: “Yet these politicians in politics and offices are completely indifferent to the plights of the poor. I do not think Nigerians’ interest matters to those in power and positions of responsibility. Go to villages and see how our people are suffering. No amenities to better lives.”

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your opinions and thoughts in the comment section below.

