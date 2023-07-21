I Don’t Think I’m Qualified To Advise Someone Wiser Than Me; Tinubu Should Make His Choice—Adewole Adebayo

During an interview with TVC , the SDP candidate, Adewole Adebayo, stated that he doesn’t think that he’s qualified to advise someone who is wiser than him, pointing out that President Tinubu should make his choice himself. He stated that Tinubu is a two-time governor and has experience in leadership.

He further stated that Tinubu should look deep into his and check if he’s truly implementing the kind of policy that MKO Abiola would like him to implement.

According to him, “I don’t know whether I’m qualified to advise somebody who is wiser than me. He has been governor before; he has been everything. And he has some experience. The only thing he needs to do is make his choices because he’s the president now, so he’s not the president of Dangote alone or Otedola or me; he’s the president of everybody, and he needs to remember people like Awolowo. They were always on the side of the people, and I knew him first as a follower of Abiola. Let him search his heart; does he think that MKO Abiola will take this kind of decision he’s taking? I don’t think so. I knew Abiola quite well, and he knew Abiola more than I did. So Abiola will not behave like this. You cannot be wearing an Awo cap and wearing Awo glasses, and everybody around Awolowo is following you, and you’re not taking an Awolowo kind of decision.”

Video Credit: TVC (19:49)

