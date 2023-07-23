I Don’t Think I’m Qualified To Advise Someone Wiser Than Me; Tinubu Should Make His Choice — Adewole Adebayo

Adebayo spent the majority of the conversation stressing the need of becoming a leader for all citizens and not just the elite. He urged President Tinubu to reflect on whether the legacy of great personalities like Awolowo and Abiola, who were known for their dedication to the welfare of the people, is being upheld by his policies. Adebayo’s words served as a timely reminder of the necessity for genuine leadership and for national interests to serve as the compass for those in positions of power.

SDP candidate Adewole Adebayo recently spoke with TVC , where he voiced his reluctance to offer advice to President Tinubu. He felt that Tinubu, as a former governor and a man of considerable leadership experience, deserved the freedom to act unilaterally. Adebayo recognised Tinubu’s prior service but emphasised that, as president, Tinubu’s decisions should reflect a more global outlook, not just favouring a few group of wealthy elites like Dangote or Otedola but also taking into account the needs of the general populace. Adebayo made comparisons to leaders like Awolowo who were popular because of their focus on the common good.

Adebayo further suggested that President Tinubu consider how well his policies reflect MKO Abiola’s principles. Adebayo emphasised the significance of Tinubu’s reflection while acknowledging his own hesitation in guiding someone of more understanding. MKO Abiola, a hero of Adebayo’s, would not have made the same choices as the current administration, in his opinion. Adebayo knew Abiola well enough to wonder if Tinubu’s picks would be consistent with Abiola’s ideals.

Please skip to 19:00 in the video below.

