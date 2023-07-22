I Don’t Think I’m Qualified To Advise Someone Wiser Than Me; Tinubu Should Make His Choice— Adewole Adebayo

Throughout the interview, Adebayo emphasized the significance of being a leader for all citizens, not just those in powerful circles. He encouraged President Tinubu to search his heart and reconsider whether his decisions truly align with the legacy of influential figures like Awolowo and Abiola, who were known for their commitment to the welfare of the people. Adebayo’s comments were a reminder of the importance of principled leadership and the need for leaders to be guided by the greater good of the nation.

In a recent interview with TVC , Adewole Adebayo, the SDP candidate, expressed his reservations about advising someone wiser than himself, referring to President Tinubu. He believed that as a two-time governor with significant leadership experience, Tinubu should make decisions independently. Adebayo acknowledged Tinubu’s previous roles and emphasized that, as the current president, his choices should reflect a broader perspective, not just favoring a few influential individuals like Dangote or Otedola, but considering the interests of all citizens. Adebayo drew parallels to historical figures like Awolowo, known for their people-centered approach to governance.

Furthermore, Adebayo urged President Tinubu to assess whether the policies he implements align with the ideals of MKO Abiola. While admitting his own uncertainty in advising someone of greater wisdom, Adebayo highlighted the importance of Tinubu’s introspection. He believed that MKO Abiola, a revered figure whom Adebayo personally followed, would not have made decisions similar to those currently being made. Adebayo’s familiarity with Abiola led him to question whether Tinubu’s choices would truly reflect Abiola’s principles and values.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 19:00



