I Don’t Think 48 Ministers Is Enough, We Have The Population Of Over 200M, We’re In Crisis- Mr Aliyu Audu

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Aliyu Audu, has noted that he doesn’t think that the 48 Ministers nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is enough, noting that the population of the country is over 200 million, therefore the President needs more people to work with, so as to be able to perform credibly well as the President of the country.

Speaking further, Mr Audu made it known that when Bola Tinubu became the governor of Lagos State, he felt that there was a need to take governance closer to the people and he created more local government, noting that when Tinubu created these Local Government, many thought he was taking things too far, but after 24 years that Lagos has moved ahead of other states in the country.

The APC Chieftain made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Channels Television on Wednesday morning.

He said: “I don’t think 45 (ministers) is even enough, I don’t think 48 ((ministers) is enough. We have the population of over 200 million, we are in crisis.”

When he was asked the number of ministers he would want the country to have, he said: “I am not putting any number to you, but let’s remember that when he became the governor of Lagos State, he felt the need to take governance closer to the people and he demanded the creation of more local governments.”

In addition, he noted that Lagos State presently holds the burden of the entire country, noting that migration of people alone into Lagos State has put more pressure on everything Tinubu built in the last 24 years, yet Lagos State is still growing.

