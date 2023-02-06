I Don’t See How Cash Scarcity Affects Election, Is Cash Now Their Voter Cards? – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has weighed in on the concerns that have been raised in certain circles regarding the possibility that the upcoming elections will be impacted by a lack of fuel and cash. Obi has stated that he believes the elections will not be impacted.

It was revealed to Peter Obi during his interview with Arise TV that “Many people in Nigeria are anxious about the outcome of this election and whether or not it will take place. Some people believe that the combined combination of gasoline shortage and cash scarcity seem to be an attempt to derail the process, despite the fact that INEC has stated that the election dates are set in stone and that there will be elections.”

Peter Obi has stated his confidence that the polls will take place as scheduled. He also stated that people vote with PVC rather than cash and added that the lack of cash and fuel is an additional reason why Nigerians should go out and vote. He said that people vote with PVC.

To paraphrase what Peter Obi actually said: “The fact that there is a shortage of cash doesn’t seem to have any bearing on the situation, at least not to the extent that I can perceive. Are they going to take their, or is cash now their voters card? That is all the more reason for them to get out there and cast their vote. Let us begin doing things in a different way so that I don’t see any reason why there should be a scarcity of cash, unless the cash is going to be used for something else that I disagree with. Let’s get started. Fuel scarcity, all of these things, and more, have room for improvement.”

