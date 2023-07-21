I Don’t See A Situation Where The President and Chairman Will Come From The Same Zone—Bala Ibrahim

During an interview with Arise , Bala Ibrahim, APC Director of Publicity, stated that he does not see a situation where the president and the chairman will come from the same zone. He added that if the president comes from the south, then the chairman would come from the north.

He added that the manner in which the chairman of the party would be elected would be based on the constitution of the party. He added that he is not ruling any option out, and he’s not ruling any option in, pointing out that the party will take the right decision at the appropriate time. He, however, stated that there was no crisis that led to the resignation of the former party chairman and the secretary, adding that both personalities have served the party well and saw the need to resign.

According to him, “The party has a constitution in place, and there are procedures, and all these things have to be followed in tandem with the provisions of the constitution and practise. Now, if the president is from the south, it is very likely that the chairman will come from the other side of the block in order for balancing to take place. So I’m not seeing a situation where the president and the chairman will come from the same zone, but as much as I’m not ruling any option out, I’m not ruling any option in.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (8:00)

Square (

)