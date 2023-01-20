NEWS

“I Don’t Need To Talk Too Much Because Kogi State Is Certainly For Tinubu” – APC’s Nat. Youth Leader

In the early hours of today, the national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Erinjogunola Dayo Israel, took to his Facebook page to share a video showing the moment he was addressing the youths of Kogi about the fast approaching presidential election.

The APC’s national youth leader said, “I don’t need to talk too much because Kogi state is certainly for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” He added, “I have come here to tell you all in advance that we appreciate you for voting us.”

Speaking further, Erinjogunola Dayo Israel, said, “I have come here to speak on behalf of the youths of our party across all states in Nigeria to say we are strongly behind you all. We will support Kogi youths because we know they are going to deliver for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the fast approaching presidential election.”

Lastly, he said, “I also appreciate the efforts of the White Lion (Governor Yahaya Bello), Honorable Faleke and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

