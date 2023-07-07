I Don’t Need Appointment To Make A Difference In Nigeria – Fayose Slams Critics After Meeting Tinubu

Ayodele Peter Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Ekiti State, responded to critics who questioned his public support for the Tinubu administration. After a closed-door meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa, Fayose addressed State House Correspondents on July 6, 2023. He emphasized that he did not require a government appointment to contribute to the country’s progress under the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fayose, a member of the Integrity Group within the PDP, reiterated that he had no intention of joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He stated that he would remain in the PDP until his retirement from partisan politics. Fayose urged well-meaning Nigerians to work together in ensuring the success of the present government.

VIDEO

The former governor emphasized that his commitment to making a difference in Nigeria was not dependent on holding an appointment. He expressed that with a population of about 200 million people, not everyone can have government appointments.

Fayose reiterated his stance of being a PDP member and highlighted the importance of serving Nigeria beyond political party affiliations. He clarified that he was not driven by desperation but rather a dedication to the betterment of the country.

