I Don’t Know Why The Poor Thinks The Rich Owes Them—Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding Pastor of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries International, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, has reiterated the importance of kindness, being ready to show love to the needy, and not having a sense of entitlement to every favour from the rich, as a believer.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words, concerning the attitude of some people, most especially the poor, and their sense of entitlement from 01:02 to 02:05 of the video thus; “I don’t know why the poor thinks the rich owes them—some people, when they see the rich doing great things, they are very fast to condemn and say, look at him, he just bought a new car, when he should give the money to the needy. You also, as a poor person, are wearing shoes, Have you given the shoes to the poor? You could as well start it, for everybody to follow”.

According to the cleric, ” Africans have this sense of entitlement. If somebody is blessed by God and he blesses you, you must stop checking the gift to compare his size and what he is worth. Don’t say, How can a billionaire give me just ten thousand, Free ten thousand is much, either it is from a billionaire or a pauper. Free ten thousand is a lot whether it is from a rich person or a poor person—focus on thr value of the money, not how much the giver is worth. It is a wrong mindset that has caused many people to lose helpers. You must be appreciative, and not have a sense of entitlement to every favour rendered to you. Focus on the value of the money, not on the worth of who is giving you”.

