I Don’t know Which Country Changes Her Currency Within 2 Weeks- Yabagi Sani Takes Swipe At Emefiele & CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Yabagi Sani has taken a swipe at the Central Bank of Nigeria and its Governor, Godwin Emefiele over the introduction of the new monetary policy.

Recall that many Nigerians have continued to experience scarcity of the naira after the apex bank in the country introduced the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Yabagi Sani stated that the monetary policy was the machinations of those against Nigeria’s democratic structure.

( Photo Source – The Channels Television Verified Twitter Page )

He added; “I don’t know which country changes her currency within two weeks. In other climes, you allow the thing to go on and seamlessly, people are not taken into any difficulties. This is completely bad, the timing and everything you want to talk about it.”

Source – The Channels Television Verified Twitter Page

Penkelemesi (

)