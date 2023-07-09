I Don’t Know Which Churches My Wife Has Built And She Doesn’t Know Which Ones I’ve Built – Bishop David Oyedepo

At the Faith Tabernacle in Canaanland, Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, preached on “Unveiling the Breakthrough Power of Love 2” as part of the Covenant Day of Business Breakthroughs Service.

All the prophecies of the prophets from the beginning of time must be fulfilled before he comes back, he said. Everything written in Acts 3:20-21 must happen first. There will be a return to Eden in the last-days Church. The planet may be on fire, but you’ll be maturing and venturing forth anyhow. It’s in you as you’re engraced for joyous investment in kingdom growth issues.

In continuation, he remarked, “Our family is so wonderful that I don’t know which Churches my wife has built and she doesn’t know which ones I’ve built unless I mention it. Everyone is forging his own path towards an independent future. Get out of bed! When it’s your turn to pick up some new seating, do so with gusto. It’s your turn to construct anything, so construct something. It’s your chance to donate land now, so please do so.

One last thing he mentioned was, “Financial fortune that is outside your expertise and your connections, strength, business platform is coming to hit the Church. We hope you won’t feel out of place. I had a rudimentary understanding of it, so I could tell the difference between having nothing and being on the verge of having much. When I set out, I anticipated having more than enough food. The covenant clauses were the deciding factor for me.

