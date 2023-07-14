I Don’t Know When This Is Going To Happen. But Let’s Pray That People Won’t Begin To Protest-Ayodele

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on his Tiktok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I Don’t Know When This Is Going To Happen. But Let Us Pray That People Will Not Begin To Protest. I don’t know what will cause the protest. But I want the Government of Nigeria to resist this. Because this protest will shut down the economy for some time.

Speaking further he said ” The police personnel should also be understanding with the citizens to avoid chaos. This is the message from the Lord. As it was written in 2 Chronicles 20:20 which says “And they rose early in the morning and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Belief in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.

