I Don’t Know What Peter Obi’s Lawyer Are Up To At The Tribunal With Respect To Uzoukwu – Onokpasa

Onokpasa defended the 2023 general election, asserting that the issues raised by some Nigerians were not addressed in the European Union’s report. He highlighted that the transmission of results is not obligatory, and he questioned the motives and relevance of Peter Obi’s legal team in their case. He concluded by acknowledging that election lapses occur worldwide and that INEC, as the electoral body, is not beyond criticism or limitations.

Hear him “INEC is not God. The law does not compel the impossible. There is no duty on INEC to transmit results, I don’t know what Peter Obi’s lawyers are up to with respect to Dr Livy Uzoukwu I don’t know what type of case they are having there.” Jesutega Onokpasa said.

