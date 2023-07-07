“I don’t know what happened with Mount but we have to move on” – Pochettino

Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino spoke out in a press conference about the exit of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager said that he doesn’t know what happened with Mason Mount but that the club needs to move on.

He further said that the club doesn’t have the whole squad but that they have quality and will also add more quality to the squad.

Mauricio Pochettino has coached Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham Hotspur so he is seen as one of the best coaches in the world.

He has coached football stars like, Harry Kane, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Christian Eriksen, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Moira, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti.

Mauricio Pochettino has a big task ahead of him because Chelsea is a very rough team who don’t tolerate the poor performance of a manager.

Chelsea always sack coaches who don’t give the club what they want and Pochettino knows what is at stake.

