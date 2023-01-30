‘I Don’t Know Peter Obi And That Is What Scares The Daylight Out Of Me About Him’ – Yakubu Dogara

The Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has alleged that the 2023 Presidential election is a two-horse race. He alleged that the competition is between the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. Dogara stated that as a man who understands the North demography, he believes Peter Obi is a strong force currently in the North alongside Atiku Abubakar.

However, Dogara stated that one of the reason why he is not being convinced about Peter Obi candidature is because he does not know him. Dogara stated categorically that Obi being a man he has not been able to see through him scares him a lot. According to him, he has been on the political spectrum for quite a number of year but sadly, he has not figured out the Former Anambra governor personality.

He said, ”As for the Labour Party Candidate, I don’t have much to say about him because I don’t know him and that is what scares the daylight out of me. At the level I have operated in Nigerian politics, I am supposed to know a number of things but regrettably, that is not so.”

