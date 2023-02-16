This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Don’t Know Of Any Election, We Are Been Governed By Bandits – Says Katsina Community Member

Ahead of the February 25th election, some people living in the north are living in fears not knowing if the activities of bandits and terrorists in the region will prevent them from casting their votes.

In a recent video shared by Trust TV online, some individuals living in certain communities in Katsina said they wouldn’t want to be disenfranchised, but their coming out to vote depend largely on the security provided, in order not to endanger their lives.

They are afraid that attack may be made on their communities as election draws closer, thereby making them not be certain they are going to vote.

Speaking to one of the individuals living in the community about the coming election, he said, “I don’t know about any election, we are been governed by bandits, did you see any government here. Anyways, we have a polling unit here, but can they come on an election day? Only time will tell.”

Despite the level of insecurity in Katsina State, INEC assured that election will hold in every local government and communities in the state.

